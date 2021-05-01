Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.