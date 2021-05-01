Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Brian Lock Sells 60,000 Shares

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Brian Lock sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at C$41,052.

Brian Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Summit Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Brian Lock sold 15,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Lock sold 9,800 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$6,860.00.

Shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$38.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Summit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.