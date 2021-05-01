McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gamida Cell worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

