Robert W. Baird Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $745.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $745.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $595.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

