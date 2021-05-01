5,200 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $49.03 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

