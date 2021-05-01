Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

BOOM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $854.98 million, a P/E ratio of -138.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

