Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

