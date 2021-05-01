Analysts Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

