Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $74,520.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $74,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,881,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,208,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.