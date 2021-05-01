Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells 7,475 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,305,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

