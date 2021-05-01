4,470 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

