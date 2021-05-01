Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

