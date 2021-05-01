Cowen Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.36.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

