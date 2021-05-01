Raymond James Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.47.

SBNY opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.02. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,997,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

