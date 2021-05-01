2,980 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $80.85 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. purchased 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

