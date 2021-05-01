Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,110 Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $574.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

