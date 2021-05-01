Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,680 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $43.53 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.