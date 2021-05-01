Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

