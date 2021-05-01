Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,626 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

