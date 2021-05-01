18,281 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 305,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

