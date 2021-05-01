JMP Securities Boosts M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $80.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

