Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 161,530 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,530 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

