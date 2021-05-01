Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

VAC stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

