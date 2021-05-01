Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 308,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $49.41 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

