Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.