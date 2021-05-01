Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,097 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

