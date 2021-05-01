Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

