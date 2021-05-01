Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

