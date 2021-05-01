CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.97

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 260972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

