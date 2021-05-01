Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 154,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,754,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.