Canaccord Genuity Trims Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price to $43.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

EIFZF stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

