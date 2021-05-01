CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $315.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

