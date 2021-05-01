Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 48,439 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

