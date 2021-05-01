Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Inflation

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.