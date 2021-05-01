Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.