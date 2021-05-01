CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.