Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.