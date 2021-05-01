Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 6.8%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.94. Approximately 98,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,548,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.