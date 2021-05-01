Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.90. 16,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 932,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 226.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 503,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

