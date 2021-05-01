Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.90. 16,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 932,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.