Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 228,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

