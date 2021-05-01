Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

