IBM Retirement Fund Has $437,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 319,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 106,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $23.38 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

