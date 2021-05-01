IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $224.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

