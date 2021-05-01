Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $135,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Exelixis by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,198. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

