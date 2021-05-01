Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 26,672 shares.The stock last traded at $128.13 and had previously closed at $127.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

