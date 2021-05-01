Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $376.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.