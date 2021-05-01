Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,357,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of WHR opened at $236.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

