BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.52. BGC Partners shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 15,290 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 38.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

