Short Interest in VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Increases By 96.7%

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VGLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. VG Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

VG Life Sciences Company Profile

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

