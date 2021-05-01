$1.48 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. MetLife reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MET stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. MetLife has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

