Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP Sells $346,593.18 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $42.13 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

